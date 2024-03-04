Drake Assures Fan He Will Cover the Cost of Their Late Mother's House; 'Rest in Peace to Your Momma'

Drake just rocked the stage in Kansas City, Missouri with an incredible performance. Not only did he treat his fans to his top tracks, but the One Dance singer also revealed his charming side to those who attended his live show.

A video circulating on social media shows the 37-year-old celebrity promising to help a fan with financial troubles and expressing affection for his deceased mother.

Drake During the Kansas City Concert

Drake made an appearance at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The concert, which happened on Saturday night, got everyone excited after the Grammy-winning singer's performance. Another surprising moment that grabbed the viewers' attention was the IDGAF artist's generous act.

During his show, while he was interacting with the crowd, one can see in an X video, that the God’s Plan artist was handed a note.

Upon reading this letter that was given to him by a person in the front row, Drake can be seen asking, “This is it?”

Further into the video, the Laugh Now Cry Later singer is seen interacting with the person the letter was from.

"You said, '[Pay] off my mom's house, rest in peace.' Your mom passed away? Alright. And you owe... Oh, this is the outstanding balance right here," the headliner said during the conversation.

Speaking about the mortgage, the Rich Baby Daddy singer stated, "This is a lot of money right here. But you know what, Imma pay off your momma's house for you."

Showing love towards the fan's mother, Drake said Rest in Peace several times. Then upon reading the name of the late lady, he said "Hold on, wait. Rest in peace to Jennifer Schumer. Rest in peace. I love you."

Drake has committed to cover all the expenses from his own pocket, instead of just donating the $160,000, for the cause that the fan requested.

Drake Helping His Fans

This was not the first time that Rich Flex artist has helped his fans. Previously the Canadian singer gave his word to help a fan with $25,000 in Buffalo. This fan, as per reports from WIVB , was suffering from cancer.

In another instance, the rapper gifted $100,000 to a fan as the person had recently beat cancer and finished chemotherapy, also calling the concertgoer a “True Soldier.”

