Drake bashes fan for throwing Vape on stage; tells him to evaluate his life

Drake became the latest victim of a troubling trend going around with fans treating artists poorly by throwing random items at them. During the singer's concert, a fan decided to throw a vape at on stage when he was performing. And least to say, Darke didn't react kindly to the act.

Drake calls out the Vape thrower

On Thursday night, July 20, during his concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Drake found himself having to confront a concertgoer who made a rather questionable choice of throwing a vape at him from the crowd.

During the show, Drake noticed a vape on the ground by his feet and addressed the incident, saying, "Did you throw a vape up here? Come on." He then gave a disapproving look at the audience while asking, "Hey... Who threw this? Who threw the vape?"

Clearly unamused, Drake scolded the individual, stating, "There's no way you're taking life seriously if you think I'm gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f-----g Barclays Center."

He continued, taking a closer look at the vape and remarked, "You got some real-life evaluating to do," while reiterating, "Throwing this f-----g lemon mint vape up here, thinking I'm about to vape with you at the Barclays."

The Brooklyn's Barclays Center shared a video clip of the incident on its social media the day after the concert. In the caption, they issued a reminder, stating, "You are not allowed to vape at Barclays Center."

Singers getting attacked on stage

This is not the first instance where Drake encountered something being thrown at him during a concert this month. On the opening night of his All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage in Chicago, he was hit on the arm by a cell phone. However, he didn't comment on the incident on stage that night.

In recent months, there has been a concerning and dangerous trend of fans throwing objects at the artists they've come to see live. Bebe Rexha was injured when a cell phone was hurled at her face, someone tossed their deceased mother's ashes onto P!nk's stage, a sex toy was thrown at Lil Nas X, and an unidentified object was pelted at Harry Styles.

