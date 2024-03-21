Drake Bell Acknowledges Josh Peck’s Support After Revealing Abuse in Docuseries

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse

Drake Bell revealed that his Drake & Josh co-star, Josh Peck, reached out to offer support after Bell shared his experience of abuse in the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. Bell recounted the alleged abuse by his former dialogue coach, Brian Peck, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a Nickelodeon child actor in 2004. Bell, a minor at 15 years old during the incidents, was central to the case and conviction.

In a four-part ID docuseries the actor-musician shared his story of alleged abuse by his former dialogue coach, Brian Peck, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a Nickelodeon child star in 2004. People have now learned that Bell, who was 15 years old (a minor) at the time,was the center of that case and conviction.

The docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV detailed allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate behavior involving underage stars and crew members on Nickelodeon TV show sets under the supervision of Dan Schneider. These shows included The Amanda Show,Drake & Josh,Zoey 101, Carly, Victorious,and Sam & Cat.Schneider has recently broken his silence after viewing the docuseries.

Furthermore, it was revealed that several actors and insiders from the entertainment industry, such as Ron Melendez, Alan Thicke, James Marsden, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, wrote letters in support of Brian Peck. These letters were utilized to influence the judge during sentencing.

Advertisement

Fan reaction to Drake Bell's sudden update

After the allegations of abuse came to light, certain fans used Josh Peck's social media platforms to express criticism regarding his decision to remain silent. Following Bell's appearance on The Amanda Show from 1999 to 2002, he subsequently co-starred with Josh Peck in the renowned Nickelodeon series, Drake & Josh, for four seasons spanning from 2004 to 2007.

“The silence is so loud, Josh.. makes me sad,” one person wrote in the comment section of Josh Peck’s latest Instagram post from March 12, while another person added, “The silence is disgusting.”

On Tuesday, the day after the second part of the docuseries was out, Bell decided to take to TikTok to ask fans to “take it a little easy” on Josh Peck.

“I just want to clear something up,” he said in the video. “I’ve noticed a lot of comments on some of Josh’s TikToks and some of his posts and I just want to let you guys know that processing this and going through this is a really emotional time and a lot of it is very, very difficult.”

Bell continued, “So not everything is put out to the public, but I just want you guys to know that he [Peck] has reached out to me, and it’s been very sensitive, but he has reached out to talk with me and help me work through this and has been really, really great. So I just wanted to let you guys know that and to take it a little easy on him.”

Josh Peck's relationship dynamics with Bell

More than ten years after the conclusion of Drake & Josh, Josh Peck addressed his relationship with Bell. During a March 2022 installment of the podcast BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry, the actor confessed that he and Bell were no longer on friendly terms.

“We were kids, right? Obviously, there were times when we were closer than not, but when inevitably the show ended – I mean, we’re just totally different kids,” Josh Peck said at the time. “Drake & Josh is something I’ll be synonymous with forever, and I’m proud of it. And I want to like the guy that my name is attached to forever, but unfortunately, it just sort of worked out the way that it did.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Beetlejuice 2: Here's How Old Returning Cast Members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara Are Now