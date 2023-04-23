Drake Bell addresses internet trolls calling him pedophile, says ‘they are literally going to kill me’

Drake Bell is currently making headlines after he called out online trolls who are affecting his mental health. The trolls are addressing him as pedophile after which the actor said that these are driving him to the point of suicide. Talking about why people are trolling him, it is because in 2021 Drake was jailed for 2 years after pleading guilty to one felony charge of attempted endangering children. A woman accused him that they were exchanging sexual messages and photos when she was just 15, and eventually met at one of his shows, where she alleges, she performed oral sex on him.

Drake Bell addresses the online trolls

After one Twitter user penned a note requested people to not forget that he is a ‘pedo’, Drake replied, ‘Do a second of research. This is what I have to live with everyday. They are literally going to kill me.’ When another user called him a sex offender, the former Nickelodeon star said, ‘Nooooo I wasn't!! You people are destroying my life.’ In another tweet Drake said that it blew his 'mind how mean people are on here to people clearly dealing with mental health issues.' For the unversed, his tweets were posted just a day before he learned that his wife Janet Von Schmeling has filed for a divorce.

Is Drake Bell getting divorced?

Earlier on Friday, Drake tweeted that, ‘I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ.’ He then shared his new song’s link which can be heard as, ‘I know exactly what you're gonna do, with all the s**t you said that wasn't true, When is everybody going to get a clue, we're not the same.’ However, the context of the song is still unclear. Well, the news of their split came a week after Bell went missing in south Florida where there were reports of him committing suicide. But he was later found unharmed.

