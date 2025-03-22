Drake Bell and Josh Peck Come Back Together for First Time Since Quite On Set; ‘We Were Incredibly Lucky...’

Drake Bell and Josh Peck have been best pals for years. The two Nickelodeon stars recently sat down for the first time after Bell made some shocking revelations on Investigation Discovery’s Quite On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

The two highly acclaimed actors from the nostalgic series, Drake & Josh, came forth having an emotional and heartfelt discussion on an episode of Peck and Ben Soffer’s Good Guys podcast, which will be released soon.

In its trailer, one could see Bell addressing the conversation as the one that “is going to be like therapy.”

In the footage, Josh Peck is also heard stating, “I could never have known at that age all the things you were going through.” He was then heard talking to his co-star Drake Bell, stating that they have never sat down and had a conversion since their Nickelodeon show debuted.

Josh Peck also discussed being a part of the show that was once loved widely but has now become a big part of a horrible scandal, as per an excerpt shared by PEOPLE.

Stating that the show meant a lot to many viewers and crew members, Peck also mentioned, "You know that the moments that were great were great, and we were incredibly lucky to get to do this thing that we loved."

Talking to Drake Bell, the host, however, even added that there also happens to be the other side to it where the musician had to go through a lot of suffering.

For those unaware, in an episode of Quiet on Set that debuted last March, Drake Bell opened up about the abuse he had suffered from his Nickelodeon dialogue coach/manager Brian Peck.

The actor was going through a horrible time that had begun during The Amanda Show while also continuing throughout the run of Drake & Josh.

The podcast episode in question will be aired on March 24.