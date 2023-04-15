Drake Bell found: Actor threatened 'suicide' due to issues with wife, check details

Drake Bell has been on the news for the past few days. The recent update tells us that the actor has been found and is considered ‘safe’. With new revelations coming in, reports state that there was a distress call from him. In a recent 911 recording, a lot more has been uncovered.

The actor was declared ‘missing and endangered’ on Thursday. The spokesperson for the Daytona Police Department announced in an email, "At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact, and Mr. Bell is safe." In the police reports, Drake Bell was seen last in his 2022 gray BMW driving around before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Read more to know about new update.

Drake Bell threatened suicide, new 911 call reveals

New reports are now stating that the actor had a ‘fall out’ with his wife, which led to ‘possible attempted suicide’. In the 911 call recording, the Orlando Police Department officer reveals that the police got involved, given the actor sent texts where he mentioned that he was going to ‘get drunk and hang himself’ in a hotel in Orlando.

The police are in constant contact with Drake’s family as well as his soon-to-be ex-wife Janet Von Schmeling. As things are getting a little serious, the team has been on their toes, making sure that the actor is safe.

Drake Bell explains what really happened

The actor took to Twitter to explain to worried fans what really happened. He wrote, "You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night, and this?" He also added a laughing emoji at the end of the tweet, making it known that this whole thing was just a mistake and he was safe.

Drake Bell’s criminal history

This is not the first time Drake Bell has been involved with law enforcement; in 2016, Drake was arrested for driving under the influence. He also pleaded guilty to two charges, including child endangerment and a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. In 2020 his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him of physical and verbal abuse.

ALSO READ: Drake Bell is missing: Police department says the actor is ‘considered endangered’