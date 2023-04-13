Drake Bell is missing: Police department says the actor is ‘considered endangered’

Drake Bell, the popular American actor has been reported missing. According to the latest updates, the Daytona Beach police department confirmed that the Drake Bell has been 'considered missing and endangered'. The police have also confirmed that the investigation team is actively 'looking' for the actor.

Daytona Beach Police department's Facebook post

The Daytona Beach Police Department took to its official Facebook page and wrote: " MISSING. Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986. He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m." The investigation team's social media post further reads: "He is considered missing and endangered. If you know where he is or have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us."

Drake Bell's latest social media post was published just days before he reportedly went missing. On April 3, Monday, he posted a video of a podcast interview he recently participated in, on his official Twitter handle.

Check out the Daytona Beach Police Department's Facebook post, below:

About Drake Bell

For the unversed, Drake Bell is best known for his roles in Nickelodeon children's programmes, including Drake & Josh, and The Amanda Show. The 36-year-old has also played pivotal roles in many films, including Yours, Mine and Ours, The Nutty Professor, Superhero Movie, and many others.

