Trigger warning: This article contains references to child abuse.

Drake Bell, the former Nickelodeon star, shared a deeply personal reason on Today why he decided to reveal his experience as a child abuse survivor.

The 37-year-old actor also noted that part of the reason for his taking a public stand was to act as an example to his three-year-old son.

Safeguarding heritage

In response to NBC News' Katie Snow asking if being a parent had any effect on him opening up about his experience, Bell responded candidly. He wanted his son to hear about it from him firsthand before other people distorted the story.

Bell further emphasized that he had no intention of seeing his son caught off guard by differing opinions or misinformation. Instead, he wished to become a source of empowerment and encouragement so that his kid could see that while it is possible to recover from difficult situations, it can also make one stronger.

The healing journey

Bravely talking about the abuse he suffered as a teenager was how Bell’s journey toward healing and recovery began. This involved six months when Bell was 15 years old, and Brian Peck somehow inoculated into the whole process. But despite all these troubles and sufferings, Bell ultimately found comfort in sharing with others what happened then.

Bell said, “The more that I'm able to talk about it, and the more that I'm able to articulate my thoughts just for myself, in my own mind, there is a big weight that feels has been lifted and is freeing."

Resilience in the face of hardship

After disclosing this information publicly, Bell faced more adversity yet managed to stay firm in speaking up. While acknowledging that past traumas will forever be with him, he refused to use them as defining moments. Therefore, the focus turned towards creating better days ahead for both himself and his family instead of dwelling on it.

Through difficulties comes strength; this has been seen through Bell, who has emerged as a symbol of bravery and resilience amidst trying circumstances. This way, not only did he find healing, but he also encouraged others to take their own battles head-on by being open-hearted.

Consequently, Bell is determined to reach heroic levels in his son’s eyes such that strength results from facing trials with bravery and candor.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

