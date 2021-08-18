Drake calls his hair loss due to COVID 'God's plan' and asks fans not to diss him

Rapper Drake was suffering through hair loss due to COVID and as a result and he had to take a step to cover that up.

Drake recently had a heart shape shaved into the top left of his head, and when one fan took to Instagram to mock the new look, the 'God's Plan' hitmaker called it a drastic measure to cover up his hair loss, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The fan posted: "That heart is stressed."

Drake replied: "I had Covid that s*** grew in weird I had to start again. It's coming back don't diss."

He shared his battle with Covid more than a month after he was spotted on a dinner date with influencer Johanna Leia. It was later revealed the two had been dating for "several months" before their trip to the stadium.

