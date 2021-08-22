Drake calls Kanye West a ‘fool’ in new song Betrayal; Donda singer REACTS by calling him a ‘nerd ass jock’

Singer Kanye West and Drake’s feud has seemingly hit a new low. Recently, One Dance singer Drake appeared to diss Kanye in his verse on the Trippie Redd song Betrayal. Drake’s songs features the lyrics: “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.”

The Hotline Bling singer is seemingly referring to Kanye constantly changing the release date for his upcoming album Donda. There have been rumors that they are waiting for each other to drop their albums so the other can drop it on the same day, leading to a battle on the charts.

Hours after the song was released, Kanye took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a text message he sent to a thread with eight people on it. Before sending his message, the rapper added Pusha T to the chain. Kanye sent a photo of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker. He then said, “I live for this. I’ve been f–ked with by nerd ass jock n—as like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.” There is a “D” contact in the thread, that seemingly could be for Drake.

In other news, Kanye recently went through another breakup. The singer is seemingly broken up with his rumoured girlfriend Irina Shayk after their short summer fling. According to a source who spoke to People magazine, Irina and Kanye‘s relationship was “never a serious thing that took off.” “Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though,” another insider added.

