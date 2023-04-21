Drake caught up in the copyright lawsuit over his track 'Honestly Nevermind' cut

Drake’s latest release is not going as per ‘God’s Plan', as the singer seems to be caught up in a major lawsuit issue. It's been reported that a copyright infringement complaint has been filed against Drake over the Honestly, Nevermind track "Calling My Name."

Detailed Summary of Drake’s copyright issue, which has caught him up in this legal web:

Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko, popularly known as Obrafour, reportedly filed the lawsuit on April 18 in Manhattan federal court. He asserts that Drake sampled his song "Oye Ohene" for the "Killa cut, blood" interlude in "Calling My Name" and that both the album and the song were published before Obrafour could reply to a purported June 2022 email from Republic Records requesting approval for the sample.

The email was sent on June 8, 2022, and according to Obrafour, it was sent with the subject line, Drake's 'Darkness' (working title) contains samples from 'Oye Ohene, Ft. Tinny, written and performed by Obrafour."

The text of the email purportedly claimed that the label was "currently working on a sample clearance for recording artist Drake" and was requesting "consent for both the master rights and publishing rights," and that a follow-up email was purportedly sent on June 13, 2022.

Which entailed the message:

"Hi, confirming you received this email. Thanks." "Obrafour had not yet responded to the clearance email dated June 8, 2022, or the follow-up clearance email dated June 13, 2022, at the time Drake's 'Honestly, Nevermind' album was released," his attorneys claimed in the lawsuit.

However, the infringing work is a song from the Honestly, Nevermind album, which will be made public by "surprise" on June 17, 2022.

The judgement on the copyright issue with Drake was:

His legal team added, "Defendants continue to infringe, despite admitting that they are required to get rights and licences from Obrafour. In regards to their unauthorised use of the copyrighted material, "defendants have never accounted to, credited, or otherwise compensated Obrafour."

