Drake celebrates son Adonis' 4th birthday with a race car themed bash; SEE POST

Drake took to Instagram to share photos from his son Adonis' 4th birthday bash. The rapper on Sunday, posted a few heartwarming snaps as he posed alongside his son on the special day. While Drake has been private about his personal life, the rapper is known to share a few glimpses into his son's life every now and then with sweet photos.

As for his recent post, Drake could be seen smiling wide as he posed adorably along with little Adonis in what looked like a race car themed bash. The birthday decor for Adonis' bash looked amazing with black and white checkered balloons and a poster that read "Adonis races into 4." In the photo, Drake was seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and camo pants along with birthday boy Adonis who was dressed in all black. Along with the photos, Drake wrote, "TEACHA MORE LIFE KID."

In yet another post, Drake and Adonis posed for a gorgeous black and white portrait where the 33-year-old singer was seen lifting his son up while Adonis gave a cute superhero pose. Drake looked visibly happy in this snap as he dazzled with a full smile.

Check out Drake's post here:

After keeping his son's photo private at start, Drake first revealed Adonis' face on social media in March 2020. Recently, the God's Plan hitmaker has been more comfortable sharing photos of Adonis on Instagram and is often seen showing his fans how he spends time with his kid as they enjoy playing games together.

Drake also shared an emotional moment with his son during the Billboard Music Awards in May 2021 as he not only made his first public appearance with Adonis but also and let his son hold his trophy as he accepted the award for Artist of the Decade in an emotional speech.

