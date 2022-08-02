Drake contracts COVID-19, postpones October World Weekend performance with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne

Fans of Drake have to wait a little longer for the God's Plan rapper. On Monday, Drake confirmed that his set scheduled for October World Weekend has been postponed to a later date due to him contracting COVID-19. The iconic rapper took to Instagram to inform his fans about the situation as he posted a note addressing the delay in his Stories.

In his Instagram story, Drake wrote, "I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible." He continued, "I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then, I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid)," per ET. The One Dance rapper signed off his message for his fans with a sad face emoji.

For those unversed, fans were especially excited to see the rapper as he was slated to be joined by Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne at the show which was being held at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage. The concert was part of the October World Weekend which had previously seen headlining acts All Canadian North Stars, Chris Brown and Lil Baby performing a few days ago.

On Friday, Drake shared a snap of himself with Nelly Furtado on stage as he stepped foot back on the scene after five years, joining the Canadian singer for her set. He captioned his picture from the stage, "And though my love is rare And though my love is trueeeeee," quoting the lyrics of Furtado's song I’m Like a Bird.

ALSO READ Drake pays a heartfelt tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala; Plays late Punjabi singer’s songs on his new radio show