Drake drops hints about reuniting with ex SZA for upcoming album For All the Dogs

Just when Drake announced that he was coming up with a new album, all of his fans were anticipating what it could be about. But what no one could predict was the fact that Drake would be collaborating with SZA on the project. This week, both of the artists took to Instagram to share the same cover art from the album. But this is not all, one more artist is here to join forces with the two. Here is everything to know about the new album and potential collaboration.

Drake and SZA tease collaboration

This week, both Drake and SZA took to their Instagram to share the same cover art. A woman getting poured over by green slime was what the visual of the cover art was. And the lack of a caption has built more anticipation for the fans. But a quick glance at the comment section will tell us that fans know about this collaboration. Ahead of his new album release, For All The Dogs, this is a tease for what is to come in the tracks.

The image is that of Halle Berry getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards with a “Parental Advisory” sticker on the bottom right corner. All of this gets confusing with Drake's post right before this one. The rapper posted a promotional for NOCTA GLIDE 2023. The music to the promotional video is given by Twizz and The Boy. American rapper and singer Yeat posted a comment on this promotional reading, 'This 1 for tha dawgz.......' With this, the dots connect to tell that the three artists might be in some kind of collaboration.

Drake and SZA dating history

SZA made a rare revelation in a 2020 tweet, disclosing that she briefly dated rapper Drake back in 2009 when she was just 20 years old. The revelation came to light following the release of Drake's song "Mr. Right Now" featuring 21 Savage, where he mentioned a woman wanting to have an intimate moment while listening to SZA. Drake's lyrics included, "Wait, 'cause I used to date SZA back in '08," reports Elle.

SZA clarified the timeline in her response, stating, "It was actually 2009 lol...I just didn't want anybody misconstruing the timing as anything underage or unusual. It was entirely innocent and feels like a lifetime ago."

