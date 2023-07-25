Drake fan who threw bra during concert gets offer from Playboy; Know all about viral moment creator

A young woman caught the attention of Drake with her viral moment during his concert. It turns out the female fan who threw her bra at the rapper during his recent concert is making moves, and Playboy is interested in signing her. For the unversed, Drake, who picked up Veronica Correia's 36G bra during his performance at Barclays Center in New York last week insisted on finding the woman ‘immediately’. He even said, "Locate this woman immediately."

Playboy wants to sign Drake fan who threw a bra at him during the concert

Drake was performing at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and suddenly a woman in the crowd appeared to throw a piece of clothing toward him while performing on stage. The rapper appeared to grab the garment and stared at it for a few seconds.

Trying not to let the stunt get in the way of his performance, he tried to keep going, but he was still confused and asked the crowd, “Who’s that?” He also checked the size of the bra and amusingly said, “36G,” into the microphone, and the whole stadium erupted in laughter. “I’ll find this woman right away,” he added.

After the concert, Veronica made a post and shared the moment. Reacting to the same, the team of Playboy messaged her. However, she hasn’t responded to them yet. She also received a DM from a member of the Playboy team offering her the opportunity to join them in some capacity.

Playboy has discontinued its traditional magazine format and adopted an OnlyFans-based business model. Although Veronica has not been particularly enthusiastic about it, despite being asked about it, something must have appealed to her.

Who is Veronica, the viral moment creator?

According to a report in The Shade Room, Veronica Correia is a Portuguese influencer with 21,100 followers on Instagram. She is reportedly 21 years old and has a toddler.

Veronica owns and operates Café La La, a coffee shop in the Rhode Island town of Cumberland, and is considering naming one of the beverages either the ‘Drizzy Drizzle’ or the ‘36G.’

In her most recent TikTok video, Correia appeared to be really happy after successfully drawing the attention of team Playboy. Veronica stated in the description of the video that it was her, and that the rapper picked up my bra and amusingly said, "36G, find the girl right away."

Immediately after she posted the video on TikTok, it went viral. Many have commented on how she is perfect for a feature on Playboy. One person even stated that she looks like Drake’s ex-fiancée.

