Drake goes SHIRTLESS in a post boxing mirror selfie; Flaunts his ripped physique

Drake took to Instagram to share a post-workout snap of himself after what looked like a rigorous boxing session.

Drake takes his workout sessions very seriously and his ripped physique is proof of that. The singer is known to enjoy gym time with his buddies and has often given fans a glimpse of his fun workout through social media posts. The In My Feelings singer recently took to Instagram to share a picture after his boxing session and flaunted his ripped physique.

The 34-year-old rapper showcased his fit body in a mirror selfie that showed him wearing black gym shorts. The photo showcased Drake showing off his flexed biceps and six-pack abs. Posing next to a punching bag, it looked like Drake had undergone a rigorous training session post which he decided to treat his fans with the gorgeous selfie.

The rapper was recently in the news for taking to the red carpet for Billboard Music Awards 2021 with his son Adonis. Drake also won the award for the artist of the decade at the BBMAs 2021 and dedicated the coveted win to his three-year-old son Adonis.

Check out Drake's post-workout selfie here:

It was an emotional moment for Drake as he accepted the award along with his son who was bursting into tears as the rapper finished his acceptance speech. One of the highlights of the awards was the moment when the rapper picked his son up and said, "I want to dedicate this award to you" during his awards speech.

Drake recently introduced his son to the world with his Instagram post after maintaining privacy for quite some years. In March 2020, Drake shared a snap of his son Adonis for the first time on social media.

ALSO READ: BBMAs 2021: Adonis makes a cute appearance as Drake wins Artist of the Decade; Rapper DEDICATES award to son

Share your comment ×