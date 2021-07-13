Drake going above & beyond to woo Johanna Leia; Duo spotted at private dinner inside Dodgers Stadium

Drake was recently spotted treating influencer Johanna Leia to a private dinner inside Dodgers Stadium. Scroll down to see how the rapper is courting Leia.

​Singer Drake is reportedly courting a new woman! The Hotline Bling singer is pursuing influencer Johanna Leia, and he recently splurged on a private dinner inside Dodgers Stadium last week. Leia is also the mother of Amari Bailey, who's set to head to UCLA as a basketball player in 2022, and Drake has even mentored him on handling attention and pressure. Drake, Leia and Michael B. Jordan were previously spotted at Sierra Canyon High where Amari currently plays. Leia’s son Amari is also mentored by LeBron James who is close pals with Drake. Like Leia, Drake also has a son Adonis, 3, who he shares with his ex Sophie Brussaux.

According to sources via TMZ, Drake had to make a pretty sizable donation to the Dodgers' foundation to make his private dinner inside the stadium a reality. On the other hand, Leia seemingly confirmed the duo’s relationship when she shared a video of herself on Instagram Story with Drake's song "Laugh No Cry Later" playing in the background.

Recently Drake bragged about fatherhood and during an episode of LeBron James' unscripted HBO series The Shop, he raved about his "beautiful" child and how he was "already in the pool shooting the basketball at 1 year old." "I'm just excited," Drake said of fatherhood, adding that he's been drawing on "all of the things I've learned from and through my father and the incredible things I've learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love."

