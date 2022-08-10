Drake hilariously roasts his dad for tattooing his face on his arm; Asks 'Why you do me like this?'

Drake made sure to bring some family drama to his Instagram account after he recently shared a post related to his father Dennis Graham on the platform. The God's Plan hitmaker went on to share a hilarious post showcasing the tattoo that his father got five years ago which features Drake's face on his arm. The rapper trolled his dad in the funny post.

Nearly five years after his dad got inked with a tattoo featuring his face, Drake reacted to the same in his new Instagram post and shared what he thought about in a hilarious caption. Sharing the photo of his father's arm that featured the tattoo, Drake in the caption wrote, "@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family." The post received a lot of laughter emojis in comments from Drake's fans and friends.

His father also posted a reply on the post and said, "Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out,they’re hurting me." The tattoo was originally designed by Money Mike in 2017 and he also shared the image on his website and raved about the same saying, "Had the honour and privilege of tattooing @champagnepapi fathers portrait on the man himself."

In the meantime, Drake was spotted hanging out with Avril Lavigne and “yacht hopping” with YouTuber Suede Brooks in St. Tropez. The rapper also took to the stage recently as he joined Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne to perform in his hometown Toronto at the OVO fest.

