Drake Hogestyn Death: A Look Into His Final Days Of Our Lives Episode Amid Actor's Passing At 70

Drake Hogestyn, beloved for his portrayal of John Black on Days of Our Lives, passed away on September 28 at age 70 from pancreatic cancer. However, the iconic actor was able to deliver a heartwarming final performance on the show, which aired just three weeks earlier on September 9.

In his final Days of Our Lives episode, Hogestyn’s John Black shared touching moments with his onscreen grandson Tate (Leo Howard). As Tate grappled with the fallout of his love interest Holly (Ashley Puzemis) discovering the truth about her father’s death, John provided comforting words of wisdom. John’s advice for Tate to give Holly "space" and reach out to her thoughtfully demonstrated the character’s signature warmth and guidance, traits fans have cherished for nearly four decades.

John’s role in this storyline allowed Hogestyn to leave a lasting impression, as his character reassured Tate that, in time, Holly would come around. The tender exchange between grandfather and grandson encapsulated the essence of John Black—a loving, supportive figure whose presence always brought reassurance, no matter the drama unfolding around him.

Drake Hogestyn first joined Days of Our Lives in 1986 as "The Pawn" before becoming a fan favorite as John Black. Over the years, his portrayal of John became central to some of the soap’s most iconic romances, particularly with Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Their love story earned them widespread acclaim, including a Soap Opera Digest Award for Favorite Couple in 2005, cementing their place in soap opera history.

The news of Hogestyn’s passing was confirmed by his family in a statement shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), where they expressed their heartbreak over his death and praised his resilience in facing pancreatic cancer. The family’s message reflected on Hogestyn’s passion for his craft and his deep connection to the Days audience.

As fans remember Drake Hogestyn’s incredible contribution to Days of Our Lives, his final scenes on the show serve as a fitting tribute to a career that spanned nearly 40 years. His portrayal of John Black will forever be etched in the hearts of fans, and his legacy will live on in the soap opera world.

