'Drake & Josh' fame Drake Bell reportedly arrested for attempted child endangerment; Pleads not guilty

Drake Bell was arrested on June 3 in Ohio after allegedly being charged with attempted endangerment of a child. Check out the details.

Drake Bell, who is known for his popular Nickelodeon sitcom ‘Drake & Josh’, was arrested on June 3 in Ohio after allegedly being charged with attempted endangerment of a child and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. According to a report by HollywoodLife, Bell pleads not guilty after his arrest. WJW first reported on the matter and claimed that the allegations came to light after an internet chat the actor had with an underage person on Dec. 1, 2017. As per the report, at times, the chat “was sexual in nature”.

The outlet claimed that the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said the 15 year old alleged victim filed a report with the local police department in Canada a year after the chat happened in Cleveland. The report also mentioned an investigation that was conducted after the report was filed by the alleged victim. It revealed that the singer allegedly sent inappropriate social media messages to the victim before she attended a Cleveland concert of his. As per the report, “At that concert “Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim.”

The former Drake & Josh star agreed to have no contact with the alleged victim involved in the case and is free on a $2,500 personal bond. HollywoodLife reached out to Bell’s reps for a statement on the case. The actor’s lawyer told the outlet, All facts will be revealed in the courtroom. There are no additional comments at this time.”

