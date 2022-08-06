Drake launches a t-shirt collection to honour late rapper Sidhu Moose Wala

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing sent a wave of shock and grief across the nation as the singer was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district by unknown assailants on May 29. Following his tragic demise, fans from all over the world mourned the loss of the Punjabi singer and also celebrities like Drake posted heartfelt tributes for him.

Recently, Drake also honoured Sidhu Moose Wala by wearing a t-shirt with a picture of him at a concert in Toronto. The rapper has also launched the same t-shirt collection on his website to celebrate the legacy of Sidhu Moose Wala and as per reports, Drake's team has also confirmed that all the proceeds from the sale will be going to the late singer's family.

Taking to Instagram, Drake’s team shared a post that said, "Sidhu Moose Wala (1993-2022) We celebrate your life and influence in India, Canada, everywhere. Rest in peace to our friend and legend. Remembering this legend with a tee is available now on http://www.drakerelated.com. We are working with Sidhu’s family to dedicate proceeds from this drop in his honour."

The white t-shirt which Drake himself had previously worn features a black and white picture of Sidhu Moose Wala along with his name, and birth and death years – 1993-2022. Previously, British rapper KSI also paid tribute to Sidhu by wearing a t-shirt with his picture printed on it. After the tragic news of the Punjabi singer's demise had hit the news, Drake had taken to his Instagram to mourn the loss of the singer and wrote on his Instagram story, "RIP Moose."

