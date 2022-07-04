Drake makes a surprise appearance alongside Backstreet Boys to perform I Want It That Way in Toronto; WATCH

Drake and Backstreet Boys is one collab fans didn't know they needed until they saw the two major artists come together for a surprise performance. It all happened when The Backstreet Boys introduced Drake as their temporary “sixth member” during their Saturday night performance at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto and fans couldn't get enough of it.

Drake himself also took to Instagram to post a video of himself singing the band's famed track I Want It That Way and in the captions wrote, "When she says she’s over men in this generation and asks why I live alone…" Drake also posted an Instagram story that consisted of a photo of him sharing the stage with the Backstreet Boys and wrote, "I really made it." Fans couldn't contain their excitement as Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson introduced the Canadian native as their surprise special guest at the concert.

Watch Drake's performance with Backstreet Boys HERE

Another clip from the performance that was posted on Twitter also showcased Drake addressing the crowd as he said, "Toronto, I want you to make some noise and I want you to sing this song as loud as you possibly can. This is one of the greatest songs in music history. I’ll be on stage for it, I’ll try to sing along too."

Check out Drake's post here:

As fans posted videos from the performance in Toronto, they expressed their excitement about never imagining Drake and Backstreet Boys to come together and called it a "surreal" experience to witness them together on stage. Sharing a video of their performance, a Twitter user wrote, "This is the best and the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life!!!" Also, Drake's post was flooded with comments that called for a "Drake x Backstreet Boys" collab to happen again.

ALSO READ: Kanye West and Drake pose for a photo together as they appear to end their long running beef