Drake, Mark Wahlberg, P!nk & more share what the first day of school looks like for their kids amidst COVID 19

Superstar parents like Drake, Mark Wahlberg, P!nk, Jessica Simpson and more celebrated the first day back to school with adorable photos of their kids. Check their posts out below.
Labor Day marks the end of summer and the beginning of the back-to-school season. And though the first day of school is a bit different this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, that didn't stop all the proud celebrity parents from snapping some heart-melting photos to mark the new school year. Drake's two-year-old son Adonis was just as stylish as his famous dad on his way to pre-school, with Drizzy offering up some profound fatherly advice to accompany the adorable snap of the toddler. "The World Is Yours kid," he wrote in his Instagram caption on Wednesday (September 9).

 

And while Adonis seems to be going back to school in person, P!nk's kids are going the virtual route. The singer uploaded a photo of three-year-old Jameson working hard on his sticker-filled laptop. "Trying out this preschool thing remotely," P!nk wrote. "My heart breaks for these kids, and my heart also goes out to every parent and teacher right now trying to figure it all out. I’m grateful for the community and for all of us trying to keep each other safe. In the words of my father, 'this, too, shall pass.'" Below see how other celebrities are celebrating the first day of school in 2020. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jessica Simpson's kids made the most of summer fun, and have the bandaids to prove it. "First day of 2nd and 3rd grade for these two kiddos. Ace has a busted lip and Maxi has a busted chin. Finished the summer out strong," the singer wrote alongside a smiling photo of Maxi Drew and Ace Knute rocking their new backpacks.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ two-year-old daughter Ivey is still hanging at home for this school year, Jamie Lynn Spears is coming to terms with the fact that her oldest daughter Maddie is a middle schooler. "Wearing a mask, and following all of the strict social distancing rules going into this school year is crazy, but necessary, and honestly... nothing is CRAZIER then the fact that I have a freaking 7th GRADER," she wrote with a mind-blown emoji. "Me and Ivey are already counting down the minutes until we can go pick her up, we are lost without her."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mark Wahlberg: "Boys are back in school," the actor captioned a photo of his son and their dog Champ logging on to a virtual class.

 

