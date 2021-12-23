Drake offers touching tribute to late designer Virgil Abloh with a powerful tattoo; PIC

Drake has recently paid a heartfelt tribute to late designer Virgil Abloh with a photorealistic tattoo. Taking to Instagram, tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga shared a picture of Drake's new ink which has been placed on his forearm. "A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake @champagnepapi @virgilabloh," Ganga captioned the post.

The rapper offered a fitting tribute to the fashion designer by marking the moment when he threw a Louis Vuitton kite down a runway amid the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring or Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in 2018.

Take a look at the tattoo:

For those unversed, the designer passed away after battling cancer in 2019. He was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton Men’s Wear as well as the founder of his own brand, Off White. Fans and well-wishers were noted of his death with a post on Instagram. “For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture...We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life." a part of the caption read.

Artists including Kanye West had arranged for their own ways to pay the icon a tribute after his death. West took to arranging for a special Sunday Choir Service for Abloh as his choir group covered Adele's Easy On Me to pay tribute to him.

