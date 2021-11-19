Drake POSTPONES release of upcoming collaboration with French Montana over Astroworld tragedy; Report

Drake has reportedly halted the release of his collaboration song with French Montana titled Splash Brothers due to the mass stampede at the Astroworld festival and the tragedy that followed. Drake will release his latest album They Got Amnesia on Friday which contained the forthcoming song.

However, TMZ and Variety, via People Magazine have reported that the song has now been dropped from the album and will likely be released on the Deluxe Edition of the same. The song has reportedly also been pulled out of streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify and other services.

For those unversed, Montana and Drake have also collaborated on many other albums in their professional journey including in the tracks like Pop That and Stay Schemin'. According to People Magazine, the decision to postpone the track came after 10 people passed away and 100s were injured due to the mass stampede at the Astroworld festival amid his guest appearance at Travis Scott's stage.

Drake had also released a statement after the incident and offered to be of service, in any way he can. "My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. My God be with you all," his statement said.

As for now, a $750 million lawsuit has also been filed against him and Travis Scott by the lawyer of 125 Astroworld Festival victims and a family of a deceased attendee.

