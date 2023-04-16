Drake REACTS to the AI generated cover of him rapping Ice Spice’s Munch as it goes viral on TikTok; DEETS here

It seems that Drake’s patience has been running out thin with the AI generated cover featuring his voice. Earlier this week, AI generated covers of Ice Spice’s Munch featuring Drake have gone viral which have seemingly angered Rich Flex rapper.

On Friday, Drake addressed the AI cover song that had gone viral across the social media platforms in a now deleted Instagram story. Here is what Drake has to say about the new cover of Ice Spice’s Munch.

Drake’s reactions to AI cover

Drake shared his thoughts with an Instagram story about the AI generated cover song of Ice Spice’s song munch featuring the former’s voice. Drake wrote, ‘This is the final straw AI’ in the story which has been deleted since then.

In the cover which uses Drake’ AI-generated voice can be heard, ‘B*tches ain't bad, let's keep it a bean / Know they be mad that I be on the scene / A*s too fat, can't fit in no jeans / You was my stitch, but it's not what it seems’.

This is not the first time that Drake’s voice has been featured on the AI cover songs in recent weeks, the other versions being Bryson Tiller’s Don’t and Cardi B’s WAP. This trend of AI generated cover songs had especially become popular with Drake’s voice featured in OMG by K-pop group NewJeans which garnered more than 2 millions views and 400,000 likes. The other artists who have also been impersonated include Rihanna.

With this ongoing trend, Universal Music Group asked streaming sites like Apple Music and Spotify to block AI companies and protect the artists. Their spokesperson said, ‘We have a moral and commercial responsibility to our artists to work to prevent the unauthorized use of their music and to stop platforms from ingesting content that violates the rights of artists and other creators’.

