Drake releases controversial song ‘Search & Rescue’ featuring Kim Kardashian and Kanye West; LISTEN

Drake completely took his fans by surprise when he announced that his newest track Search & Rescue will be released on April 7, 2023. Fans were quite excited for this new spicy track as it also allegedly involves Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Drake’s new song is produced by Noah ’40’ Shebib, Bnyx, Wesley Curtis, and Lil Yachty. This solo track follows his January collaboration with Popcaan along with his two 2022 full-lengths Her Loss and Honestly, Nevermind. Drake also recently headlined the Dreamville Festival along with J. Cole in North Carolina. The rapper will soon begin his tour with 21 Savage in June.

Here is everything to know about the release of Drake’s controversial song Search & Rescue.

Drake releases Search & Rescue

Drake’s Search & Rescue seems like a piano-laced and laidback track about finding love. Drake raps about what he is looking for in an ideal partner that includes ambition, patience, honesty, and trust.

With the release of this spicy new track song Search & Rescue, people think that new social media beef will soon be ignited between Drake and Kanye West. This is because the new single track of Drake also features Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian voice from the reality television show Keeping Up With Kardashians. In the featured audio, Kim can be heard saying, ‘I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy, remember that’.

After the stir amongst fans, Drake’s father Dennis Graham tweeted that the rapper is not trolling anyone and it is just a song.

Earlier during The Fry Yiy Show on the SiriusXM Radio station Sound 42 late last week, Drake also teased a portion of the song. Fans have braced themselves for Kanye West’s reaction to Drake’s Search & Rescue on Twitter.

