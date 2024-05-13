The Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake feud has taken a backseat for the moment. The One Dance rapper’s personal life has become the focus of public scrutiny with mishaps unfolding at his Toronto residence. Now, Drake has relisted his lavish LA Mansion as tensions between him and Lamar rise.

An announcement of the relisting reported by Los Angeles Magazine quickly grasped the attention of fans on social media. The news of the Canadian rapper selling his multi-million dollar LA mansion comes days after his name popped up in the headlines for a drive-by shooting incident outside his Toronto residence.

Drake relists $88 million LA home

Los Angeles Magazine reported on May 12, Sunday that Drake’s luxurious Beverly Hills mansion has hit the market. The residence, which the 37-year-old rapper bought in 2022, is going out for $88 million, per the outlet. Once again, the news surfaced amid the brutal rap beef between him and Grammy-winning rapper, Kendrick Lamar.

Thus, fans and media speculate if Drake’s abrupt move is linked to the feud, with the rapper strategically marking his exit. However, authorities have not confirmed any association with the escalating matter. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The Passionfruit rapper bought the house from singer Robbie Williams in 2022. The mansion built on a sprawling 20 acres, was priced at $75 million back then. It was also once owned by actress Ayda Field. Tucked away in the Beverly Hills, the mansion is situated at a prime locus with views of the city skyline, hills, and ocean; all a glimpse away.

Advertisement

The listing mentioned the mansion's hidden tennis court, an orchard, and a pool guest house. However, a detailed report explained the mansion features two living quarters – a main 10-bedroom residence with 22 bathrooms, and an 11-car garage with extended parking space. The Marca report also stated the residence hosts a library, a screening room, and an elevator. The mansion is secured with huge black iron gates and white walls.

Earlier, news of an attempted break into the rapper’s Toronto mansion was reported the day after the shooting incident terrified the citizens. With much going on in Drake’s life, fans are wondering if it is all linked to his beef with the California rapper.

Fans react to Drake selling Beverly Hills mansion

Over the past few days, Drake has not ceased to appear in the headlines. Kendrick Lamar ranted pedophile allegations in his latest diss track, Not Like Us, which uses Drake’s Toronto mansion’s image as its thumbnail. The move thrust the Canadian rapper in a negative light and urged rap heads to recall past rumors about him involving minors.

Then, Drake raised eyebrows by mentioning Millie Bobby Brown in his latest diss track, The Heart Part 6, denying any associations with her despite Lamar not naming her in his rap. While the God’s Plan rapper’s life may seem overwhelming with the chain of events, the fans continue to voice an active presence in the matter.

Some of the recent fans' reactions are as follows:

Fans are keeping an eye out for Kendrick Lamar’s next move in the diss battle, which seems paused since Drake’s May 6 track. Yet, the show of support from fans is quite visibly leaning on the West Coast rapper.

ALSO READ: Can Drake Sue Kendrick Lamar Over Defamation Amid Rap Beef? Find Out How!