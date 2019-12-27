Drake REVEALS he ‘hesitated’ before collaborating with Chris Brown because of Rihanna

During a recent interview, Drake admitted Rihanna was the reason why he hesitated before collaborating with Chris Brown. Read on to know more

It has been a while since Drake and Rihanna stopped dating each other and the two have rarely spoken about their past in public. However, in a recent interview, Drake ended up referencing his past romance with the singer. In an extensive interview with Rap Radar, the Canadian rapper opened up about his collaboration with Chris Brown and the effect it might have had on Rihanna. His statement confirmed the rumours of his relationship with the singer. During the interview with Rap Radar, Drake spoke about collaborating with Brown on 2019’s No Guidelines after their personal differences in the past.

While he did not mention RiRi’s name, he said, “You know, really at the end of the day, when you kind of step away from it and break it down, you start to feel silly because it’s over girl stuff. But obviously, that could snowball into real s–t and that’s what happened in this situation.” To put the subtle reference in perspective, both Drake and Brown have been linked to Rihanna in the past. The We Found Love singer’s relationship with Brown came to a halt right after he was arrested for domestic abuse after the photos of Rihanna’s beaten, battered face went viral following an altercation between the two.

Again, avoiding Rihanna’s name, Drake asserted that the collaboration felt right because by the pointed they started working on the project together, “the person” who was initially coming in the middle of them, was no longer a part of their lives. He also added that he has the utmost respect for “her”. Stating that he considers RiRi to be “family,” he admitted that he experienced a moment of hesitation before going forward with Brown because he didn’t want her to feel disrespected by seeing him working with her ex.

While drake eventually decided to put all the issues aside and work with Brown, during the interview the rapper asserted that he is not going to do the same with Kanye West. Talking about Jesus is Born artist, the rapper clearly mentioned that no matter how many times Kanye expresses his love and admiration for him, he would not try to fix things up. When asked if he would be open to talking to Kanye, the rapper instantly rejected the idea, stating that the problem is not on his end. Check out the music video here: ALSO READ: Drake addresses feud with Kanye West, says he is not willing to talk to him

