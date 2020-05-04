Drake reveals it felt ‘freeing’ to finally share his son Adonis’ photo with the world
While paparazzi following them everywhere, most celebrities try to keep their kids out of the spotlight by not exposing them to the media and photographers. Celebrities these days like to take their own time and finally post their kids’ picture on their social media accounts on their own terms. During a recent interview, Drake opened up about his decision of sharing the photos of his son Adonis on social media, two years after he was born. The God’s Plan singer said that it felt freeing to share the picture with the world.
“It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world. I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do,” Drake said on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio. After keeping his son away from the public eye for so long, in March, the rapper shared a series of candid snaps of himself with his son Adonis and ex Sophie Brussaux. “I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son,” he said.
Check out Drake's post here:
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.
Drake said he does not want to make his con live under a blanket just because his father is a celebrity, Fox News reported. “I don't want to feel like, just, because of a life choice I made to be a celebrity, that I got to make everybody live under this blanket,” the 33-year-old said. Reflecting on embracing fatherhood and balancing his music career, the rapper said, "I could just tell the way your kids would stare at you that the time and effort that you put in as a father. So, that was really inspiring for me just to know that I can still keep pushing forward as a musician and be there for my son."
