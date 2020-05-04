Drake reveals it felt ‘freeing’ to finally share his son Adonis’ photo with the world

Reflecting on sharing his son’s picture on social media, Drake reveals it felt freeing to finally introduce him to the world. Read on to know more.

While paparazzi following them everywhere, most celebrities try to keep their kids out of the spotlight by not exposing them to the media and photographers. Celebrities these days like to take their own time and finally post their kids’ picture on their social media accounts on their own terms. During a recent interview, Drake opened up about his decision of sharing the photos of his son Adonis on social media, two years after he was born. The God’s Plan singer said that it felt freeing to share the picture with the world.

“It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world. I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do,” Drake said on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio. After keeping his son away from the public eye for so long, in March, the rapper shared a series of candid snaps of himself with his son Adonis and ex Sophie Brussaux. “I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son,” he said.

Check out Drake's post here:

Drake said he does not want to make his con live under a blanket just because his father is a celebrity, Fox News reported. “I don't want to feel like, just, because of a life choice I made to be a celebrity, that I got to make everybody live under this blanket,” the 33-year-old said. Reflecting on embracing fatherhood and balancing his music career, the rapper said, "I could just tell the way your kids would stare at you that the time and effort that you put in as a father. So, that was really inspiring for me just to know that I can still keep pushing forward as a musician and be there for my son."

