Drake REVEALS the song branding Kylie Jenner a 'side piece' is three years old and already scrapped

In My Feelings singer Drake has finally opened up on the controversial song that brands Kylie Jenner as a 'side piece.' Read further to know what he has to say about the same.

An undisclosed song by Drake recently went viral on social media and the reason why it created an uproar among everyone is totally shocking. This track that was debuted on Instagram Live includes Kylie Jenner’s name too and gives a kind of shout out by calling her a ‘side piece.’ Yes, that’s right. The fact that the Jenner has been used as a point of reference in the song in such a manner did not go well with many for obvious reasons.

Drake has finally opened up on her entire matter through social media and revealed that he meant no disrespect for Kylie whom he terms as a ‘friend.’ The In My Feelings singer has stated that the song was recorded three years earlier and that it was scrapped later on. He also says that the track should not have been played. The singer signs off by stating that the last thing he’d want to do is wake up having one of his friends feel disrespected (implying Kylie).

Check out the post below:

Drake and Kylie Jenner’s alleged on-off relationship has been in the news for quite some time. The two of them sparked off dating rumours last year too after reports about them spending quality time with each other took over the internet. This happened during the time when the Jenner had already called it quits with Travis Scott. However, the latter continues to be friends with her and the two of them are always together when it comes to their daughter Stormi.

