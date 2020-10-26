Drake rings in 34th birthday by dropping the first teaser of upcoming album Certified Lover Boy; Watch

To celebrate his 34th birthday, music icon Drake announced his new album Certified Lover Boy, along with the first trailer of the album, the release date, and much more. Scroll down to watch the first teaser.

Get ready for Drake‘s new album! On Saturday (October 24) – which also happens to be his 34th birthday – the entertainer took to his Instagram to drop a teaser and announce the release date for his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy. In the announcement video, a young boy gazes up at the sky before the clip shifts to Drake sitting at a table with a heart shaved into his hair. Fans pointed out the nods to his earlier music projects, including So Far Gone, Take Care, and Nothing Was the Same.

At the end of the video, Drake announced on Instagram that the album will be dropping in January 2021. Certified Lover Boy will be Drake‘s sixth studio album. He was originally planning on releasing the album over the summer but pushed back the release because of the pandemic.

Watch the teaser below:

In case you missed it, in September, Drake made headline for his unconventional music video of the song Popstar which starred Justin Bieber. Hotline Bling singer Drake and Wild Thoughts musician DJ Khaled dropped the music video for their latest collaboration Popstar on September 5. The video started off with DJ Khaled repeatedly reaching out to Drake to find out when they were going to film the video. Drake, fed up with DJ Khaled constantly bothering him, ended up calling Justin Bieber to star in it.

The video then followed the 26-year-old singer, lip-syncing along with Drake‘s rap while walking around a swanky mansion that’s filled with people. Justin‘s manager Scooter Braun also made a quick appearance in the video, where he shows off his dance moves. Towards the end of the video, Justin woke up next to wife Hailey Baldwin in bed, and the whole thing turned out to be just a dream.

