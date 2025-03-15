Drake & Josh Star Drake Bell Opens Up About Struggling With Childhood Fame; Says Media Twisted Every 'Misstep'

Drake Bell is speaking out about the tribulations of coming of age under the spotlight of Hollywood. In the 2000s, Bell starred in The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh on Nickelodeon.

Bell , 38, spoke about how making it as a teen came with constant media glare. He said that even wholesome moments were taken out of context and made tabloid headlines. A mere fall on the pavement could be reported as a scandal of drunken misconduct, and he felt misrepresented.

Speaking with People, Bell said, "You're walking with your friends, and you trip outside of the Chateau Marmont on your way to the taco shop, and all of a sudden, the next day it's like, ‘Drake Bell stumbles drunk out of the Chateau Marmont.’" He added, "You're like, ‘There was a crack! I tripped on the sidewalk!’ It's always just that highlighting of all of your missteps."

Bell, who is most famous for Drake & Josh, was thankful that he and co-star Josh Peck missed the emergence of social media in their early days. He also recognized how today's celebrities face the extra burden of social media validation and following.

Bell said, "I'm thankful that Josh and I missed the social media era while we were working. We didn't have to compare, ‘Why did Josh have more followers than I do on Instagram? Oh, Josh got more likes on his picture than I did on mine.’"

"I'm just so glad that we didn't have to live through that," he stressed.

Despite his earlier difficulties—including openly discussing the abuse he suffered as a child actor —Bell remains devoted to his work. He said, "I just have to stay focused, happy, and healthy, and keep my mind away from the demons. They're always there, but being positive, trying not to dwell, and surrounding myself with people who care about me is something I've really learned. I have people who truly care about what I have to say, and I need to focus on that."