Drake shares first photos of his son Adonis on Instagram and misses being with family during the lockdown

Drake shares pictures of his son Adonis on social media for the first time as he misses being with family during the quarantine.

Drake has shared pictures of his son Adonis on social media for the first time as the 33-years-old rapper misses his family during the lockdown. Drake posted pictures of his little one and his mother Sophie Brussaux this morning, expressing that he misses being with family. The 2-year-old Adonis is blessed with golden locks and bright blue eyes as seen in the picture. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on," Drake wrote.

He also included a photo of his parents, including his mom, Sandi Graham amidst a couple of other pictures shared by him. "What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," he wrote. "This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy," Drake captioned his post.

Check it out:

Drake's son Adonis was born in 2017. It is believed that Drake and Sophie met for the first time in January 2017 after which she got pregnant and delivered baby boy Adonis in the same year. TMZ reports that Sophie stated Drake wanted her to abort the child initially. She gave birth to Adonis on October 24, 2017, on Drake's birthday itself but it wasn't until June 2018 that Drake admitted being the father of Sophie's son.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More