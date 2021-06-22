Drake shares rare pictures of his son Adonis enjoying a 'different' pool party

Drake seems to be enjoying fatherhood to the fullest and his new post with son Adonis' pictures seems to be proof of that.

Drake is giving a peek at his dad life on Instagram and it is sure to leave fans impressed. The rapper who is otherwise private when it comes to his son Adonis recently took to social media to show us his fun antics. The Hotline Bling rapper suggested how his life has taken a major turn after having a child as he gave a glimpse of a very "different" pool party at his house.

The photos shared by Drake showed the rapper's son playing the pool that was turned into one massive ball pit. The 3-year-old was seen enjoying his pool party with a friend. In the other pictures, Adonis was seen with his face painted. One of the pictures captured Drake and Adonis having a fun balloon sword fight.

Sharing the adorable pictures, Drake wrote, "Pool parties at the YOLO sure do look different these days." The post received a lot of love from his fans as well as friends from the music industry. P. Diddy commented saying, "That’s love." Also, Kenny Hamilton commented, "These are the best for sure."

Check out Drake's post with son Adonis' cute pictures Here

Drake introduced Adonis to his Instagram family last year and also made a major public appearance with him at the Billboard Music Awards where he even dedicated his Artist of the Decade win to his son. Little Adonis was seen getting all shy on stage during Drake's acceptance speech.

Drake shares his 3-year-old son with ex Sophie Brussaux. As per US Weekly, the duo is "happily co-parenting" Adonis together and maintain a cordial relation.

ALSO READ: Drake goes SHIRTLESS in a post boxing mirror selfie; Flaunts his ripped physique

Share your comment ×