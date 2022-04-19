Drake shares a throwback photo with Taylor Swift; Leaves fans wondering if it's a hint at potential collab

Taylor Swift and Drake fans are losing their minds right now and that's because they have no idea why the Shake It Off singer's throwback photo appeared on one of the rapper's latest Instagram posts. Drake took his fans by surprise after he shared an old photo of the duo in his Instagram post among other series of snaps that also included his son Adonis.

Without leaving a hint about how the photos in his new post are connected, Drake wrote a rather mysterious caption that simply said, "They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work." Among the slideshow of photos, surprisingly popped a throwback with Swift that showed the two artists in a happy click where the rapper was seen with his arms wrapped around her shoulders.

After Drake shared the new post, fans have been wondering if it was a hint at a potential collab and whether they should be gearing up for something epic to finally happen. The comments on Drake's post promptly suggested that this throwback snap of the duo is certainly going to "break the internet." Several fans merely commented, "What do you think is happening?" on the rapper's photo.

Both Swift and Drake have been massively successful artists when it comes to Billboard charts and their collaboration could truly become one of the biggest tracks of all time.

Check out how netizens reacted to Drake's post here:

Would you be game for a Taylor Swift and Drake collab? Tell us in the comments below.