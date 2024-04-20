Drake Shouts Out to Taylor Swift in Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Taylor Made Freestyle; Details Inside

A feud is currently ongoing within the rap industry, showing no signs of slowing down. In the most recent development of this conflict involving Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole, the artist known as 6 God has once again made a strong impact.

His latest track seems to be directed at Lamar, with subtle references to Taylor Swift and her recent album The Tortured Poets Department.

Drake releases Kendrick Lamar's diss

Prior to delving into the latest release, it is important to mention that Drake had hinted at a track titled Push Ups on April 13, 2024. This could be considered his debut diss track aimed at Metro Boomin, Future, and Lamar's Like That.

Drake released the studio version of the track on April 19, but his social media presence was reignited with the release of Taylor Made Freestyle. This new track, which centers around Kendrick Lamar, also showcases two iconic figures in the hip-hop industry.

Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg make appearances on Taylor Made Freestyle, with their vocals created using artificial intelligence by the One Dance artist.

A computer-generated voice of Shakur could be heard directly talking to Lamar, through words, “Kendrick we need ya, the West Coast savior / Engraving your name in some hip-hop history.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Further one can hear, “Call him a b** for me / Talk about him liking young girls as a gift for me.”

In another verse, Drakes's song continues with Snoop Dogg’s artificial voice that raps, “World is watching this chess game, but oh you out of moves Dot / You know that the OG never f**g doubted you / But right now it seem like you posted up without a clue / Or what the f**k you ’bout to do.”

Drake’s bar on Taylor Made Freestyle

With the two legends seemingly hitting directly at K. dot, Drake enters the track towards the end of the song stating that the track is a stopgap and that he is awaiting for a response from Lamar.

“The first one really only took me an hour or two / The next one is really ’bout to bring out the coward in you,” Drake can be heard rapping.

The song that was released in the form of an Instagram post, read the caption, “While we wait on you I guess.”

While rapping about Lamar, Drake also comes to the fact that the storm created by Taylor Swift's eleventh studio album will take time to settle, as he states, “But now we gotta wait a f**g week ’cause Taylor Swift is your new Top. And if you ’bout to drop, she gotta approve / This girl really ’bout to make you act like you not in a feud.”

In his lines “Your new Top,” the God’s Plan rapper is referencing the former record label of Lamar, Top Dawg Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Did J.Cole Respond To Kendrick Lamar's Diss On His 7-Minute Drill Song From Surprise Album Might Delete Later? Find Out