Drake shows off his jacked physique by posing shirtless in a workout video

Drake recently shared a gym video where he was seen flexing his muscles and flaunting his perfect physique in a shirtless avatar.

Drake seems to have decided to give everyone some serious fitness goals with his new post. The singer recently took to Instagram to share a video from his gym where he was seen working out with his friends. The video saw Drake going shirtless and showing off his perfectly jacked muscles and abs. The singer was seen flexing his muscles in the post and fans can't get over how amazingly fit Drake is.

Drake can be seen lifting weights in the gym, in the company of a few friends who are also working out with him. The 34-year-old musician sure knows how to set a thirst trap for his fans. Drake's IG story has been going viral considering it is a rather rare glimpse into the singer's life.

The musician is reported to have recently started hitting the gym again after his knee surgery last year. Drake has been sharing the status of his recovery through his workout posts every now and then. Earlier this year, the God's Plan singer had shared a post about beginning his workout after 10 weeks of his surgery. Drake was flaunting six-pack abs even back then.

Check out Drake's workout video Here.

On the work front, Drake's song What's Next sold over 1 million units in the States and topped Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay chart this week. As for his album, Certified Lover Boy which was slated to release in January this year has now been delayed and is expected to release by mid-2021 as per reports. The singer is yet to announce an official release date for the same.

