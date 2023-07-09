Drake throws shade at Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America' track during Chicago tour stop, calls it 'overrated'
Drake took a direct shot at Childish Gambino, labeling 'This Is America' as 'overrated' during his It's All Blur tour.
Key Highlight
-
Drake didn't hold back on the first night of his It's All A Blur tour
-
Drake openly criticized Childish Gambino's acclaimed track, 'This Is America'
Drake didn't hold back on the first night of his It's All A Blur tour, as he openly criticized Childish Gambino's acclaimed track, 'This Is America.' The Canada native referred to the song as 'overrated,' fueling the ongoing feud between the two artists.
The origins of 'This Is America' and Drake's diss track revelation
Months after Childish Gambino revealed that "This Is America" was initially intended as a diss track aimed at Drake, the latter finally responded during his Chicago concert. Random messages illuminated on Drake's stage at the United Center, including one that called the hit song 'overrated' and implied its origins as a Drake diss record.
Drake's subtle dig at Kendrick Lamar
During the same performance, Drake also took a subtle jab at Kendrick Lamar while addressing the audience. As he talked about artists who take extended breaks between albums, he indirectly referred to Lamar's hiatus before announcing his own dedication to consistently releasing music.
The ongoing feud between Drake and Childish Gambino, coupled with Drake's seemingly veiled comment about Kendrick Lamar, adds an extra layer of tension and intrigue to the music industry. As fans eagerly await further developments, it remains to be seen how these artists will continue to navigate their relationships and express their artistic rivalries in the future.
Tour dates for Drake's All A Blur tour
July 1 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
July 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 8 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 9 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
July 15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
July 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
July 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
July 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
July 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
July 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
August 12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
August 13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
August 15 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
August 16 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
August 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
August 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
August 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
August 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
August 25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
August 26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
August 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
August 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 5 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
Sept. 6 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
Sept. 8 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sept. 11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Sept. 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Sept. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 26 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 28 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Sept. 29 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Oct. 1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
