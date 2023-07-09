Drake throws shade at Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America' track during Chicago tour stop, calls it 'overrated'

Drake didn't hold back on the first night of his It's All A Blur tour, as he openly criticized Childish Gambino's acclaimed track, 'This Is America.' The Canada native referred to the song as 'overrated,' fueling the ongoing feud between the two artists.

The origins of 'This Is America' and Drake's diss track revelation

Months after Childish Gambino revealed that "This Is America" was initially intended as a diss track aimed at Drake, the latter finally responded during his Chicago concert. Random messages illuminated on Drake's stage at the United Center, including one that called the hit song 'overrated' and implied its origins as a Drake diss record.

Drake's subtle dig at Kendrick Lamar

During the same performance, Drake also took a subtle jab at Kendrick Lamar while addressing the audience. As he talked about artists who take extended breaks between albums, he indirectly referred to Lamar's hiatus before announcing his own dedication to consistently releasing music.

The ongoing feud between Drake and Childish Gambino, coupled with Drake's seemingly veiled comment about Kendrick Lamar, adds an extra layer of tension and intrigue to the music industry. As fans eagerly await further developments, it remains to be seen how these artists will continue to navigate their relationships and express their artistic rivalries in the future.

Tour dates for Drake's All A Blur tour

July 1 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

July 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 8 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 9 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

August 12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

August 13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

August 15 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

August 16 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

August 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

August 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

August 25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 5 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Sept. 6 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Sept. 8 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Sept. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 26 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 28 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 29 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Oct. 1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

