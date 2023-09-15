Drake unveils Slime You Out track with ex SAZ prior to his album drop

One day after building anticipation about his new collaboration with SZA, Drake finally made the announcement for what was to come next. The rapper took to Instagram to share a story of his Facetime screengrab with SZA. And the caption of the story reveals it all. So, what is the entire collaboration about? Is Drake coming back with a new track? Here is everything to know about his coming works.

Drake and SZA's collaboration revealed

Drake, the Canadian rapper and singer, is back with a bang as he prepares to drop his much-awaited eighth studio album, For All the Dogs. The album, set to release on September 22, 2023, has sent fans into a frenzy, and for a good reason. In a surprising twist, Drake has hinted at an exciting collaboration with SZA, adding another layer of anticipation to this already highly anticipated project. So, the caption of his post was 'SLIME YOU OUT ft. @sza dropping tmrw at noon.'

The excitement reached its peak when both Drake and SZA shared the same cover art on their Instagram profiles. The cover art features a striking image of Halle Berry getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, with a 'Parental Advisory' sticker in the corner, hinting at the album's bold and audacious themes. So, the caption of his post on his story today was 'SLIME YOU OUT ft. @sza dropping tmrw at noon.' It will be interesting to see what the track has in store for the listeners. You can check out the story right here:

For All the Dogs album

As for his album release, For All the Dogs follows Drake's two 2022 releases, Honestly, Nevermind, and the collaborative album Her Loss with 21 Savage. The album promises guest appearances from big names like Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, and, of course, SZA. The idea of such a collaboration has sent fans into a frenzy of speculation and excitement. The new work is scheduled for release on September 22, 2023. All updates from the world of pop culture will be served right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all the latest intel.

ALSO READ: Drake drops hints about reuniting with ex SZA for upcoming album For All the Dogs