In the world of hip-hop, clashes between artists are not uncommon, The ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is also getting a lot of attention. But here’s the twist: this rivalry didn’t just start overnight. It’s been brewing for years, simmering beneath the surface, until it’s finally erupted into a full-blown feud.

What started as a promising collaboration between two rising stars has now turned into a fierce battle. But, do you know when exactly Drake and Kendrick Lamar first crossed paths? Let’s find out.

Drake and Lamar’s musical collaboration in 2011

In the early days of their careers, Drake and Kendrick Lamar seemed to be on friendly terms. Drake and Kendrick Lamar first crossed paths in the early 2010s. Drake, already a rising star, recognized the raw talent of Lamar and invited him to collaborate on his album Take Care.

So, they first joined forces on Drake’s album Take Care in 2011, where Lamar showcased his talent on the track Buried Alive Interlude. Lamar was making waves with his own music, especially his album Section 80. Bring on Drake's album was a huge deal for him, boosting his confidence and ego. This initial collaboration hinted at a budding partnership between the rising stars of the rap scene. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Drake was like a big brother to Kendrick Lamar during his Club Paradise Tour, giving him a chance to shine as the opening act. This tour was a big deal for Lamar, as it helped him gain more recognition and fans. Their friendship grew stronger as they collaborated on songs like A$AP Rocky’s Fuckin Problems and Lamar’s own track Poetic Justice. These collaborations were strengthening their bond.

ALSO READ: Drake vs Kendrick Lamar: Is The Rap Beef Finally Over? Find Out

The turning point in Drake and Lamar’s friendship

The trouble between Kendrick Lamar and Drake started brewing when Lamar delivered a powerful verse on Big Sean’s song Control in 2013. After Kendrick Lamar gained massive fame with his debut album good kid, m.A.A.d city, his confidence soared.

He surprised everyone with his verse on Big Sean’s song Control, where he didn’t hold back, dissing Drake and other top rappers. He also named J. Cole, Meek Mill, and more. He basically said, “I respect you guys but, I’m gunning for the top spot and I won’t stop until your fans forget about you.”

When asked about Kendick’s diss on the cover of Billboard magazine, Drake didn’t seem too fazed. He just shrugged it off, saying it sounded like Kendrick was just being too ambitious. “He’s not surpassing me anytime soon. When that day comes, then we can talk about it,” added Drake.

ALSO READ: Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar: How Did Rapper J Cole Enter 2024’s Most Heated Rap Beef; Find Out

Tensions escalated with time between both of them

Kendrick kept poking Drake during a rap event in 2013. He rapped some tough words directed at Drake while both were on stage. He basically said things changed since he dropped his verse on Control and joked about Drake being sensitive.

After this, Drake didn’t back down. In an interview with VIBE Magazine in December 2013, Drake talked about his response to Kendrick’s diss. He explained why he fired back on his song The Language and why he felt the need to stand his ground against Kendrick. Drake explained that he couldn’t just ignore what Kendrick said, especially when it happened around the time of his album release.

Advertisement

As the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake heated up, their diss tracks started to hit harder. Despite the shots fired back and forth, both artists continued to achieve success in the following years. However, subtle jabs were exchanged, with Kendrick questioning Drake’s authenticity and Drake defending his place in the rap game. With time the diss tracks got more personal, making it hard to tell where the music ended and real life began.

ALSO READ: All Rappers Drake Has Beefed With Ft Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, and More