Drake's Certified Lover Boy breaks Apple Music and Spotify records; Becomes most streamed album

Drake's new album has already marked an amazing achievement for him. Certified Lover Boy, the 34-year-old rapper's sixth full-length studio album, was released on Friday, more than a year after it was originally announced. Certified Lover Boy earned Spotify and Apple Music's most-streamed album in a single day only hours after its debut.

According to PEOPLE, Certified Lover Boy became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day on Friday. Drake surpassed the previous worldwide record, which was held by Scorpion, his own 25-track album that received 132 million single-day streaming in 2018. Meanwhile, the record is becoming popular on Apple Music too. Apple Music announced less than 12 hours after its release that Certified Lover Boy has broken the record for the most-streamed album in 2021. As a result, the Canadian singer will be the most streamed artist in a single day in 2021.

However, the news comes only days after Kanye West's Donda became the most-streamed album on Apple Music. During its first 24 hours on Apple Music, Ye's Donda had over 60 million streams. Interestingly, Drake's new album was supposed to be released in January of this year, but it was pushed back so he could continue working on new songs. It includes collaborations with Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, and Lil Wayne, among others.

Meanwhile, Certified Lover Boy includes 21 songs and 15 guest appearances from musicians such as Jay-Z, Travis Scott, and Young Thug. To celebrate his amazing streaming accomplishment, the "Champagne Poetry" singer posted an Instagram picture of a billboard announcing his achievement.

Check out his post here:

