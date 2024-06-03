Drake's Feud With Kendrick Lamar Helps One Dance Singer Hit Career Milestone

Kendrick Lamar and Drake, the two rap giants have been at odds for sometime, however, their feud has helped the 'One Dance' singer reach a career milestone.

By Marita Pinto
Published on Jun 03, 2024  |  12:34 PM IST |  246
(Image Courtesy: Instagram/ IMDB)
Image Courtesy: Kendrick Lamar/ IMDB, Drake/Instagram
Key Highlight
  • Drake’s Push Ups is considered to be a retort to Kendrick Lamar’s recent reigniting of the battl
  • Drake's latets hit Push Up has debuted at No. 1 on the Rap Streaming Songs chart

For years, Drake and Kendrick Lamar have not been on good terms, but in recent weeks, they have publicly intensified their conflict. It is now the lyrical battle of the titans of modern hip-hop: Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar. While working together on each other's records in the early phases of their careers, things between the young artists first appeared to be going well.

Kendrick Lamar VS Drake

Lamar's earth-shattering feature on Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You album on March 22 catalyzed the gradual transformation of friendly fire into a volcanic eruption. Their songs, which have all so far become hits on the Billboard charts, feature a lot of back-and-forth jabs between the musicians.


Lamar and Drake's feud helps Drake hit milestone

Drake's song Push Ups, which is a response to Kendrick Lamar's recent rekindling of the feud, makes its debut this week on rankings. This most recent song helped the Canadian rapper reach a very significant milestone, as it debuted at No. 1 on many charts and one list.

On the Rap Streaming Songs chart, Push Ups makes its debut at the top. This is Drake's most recent top spot on the list of American songs that are streamed the most and fall under the genre category of rap music. By now, Drake has amassed twenty No. 1 songs on the Rap Streaming Songs chart. That is undoubtedly one of the most astounding totals in history, and it might even set a record.

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement


Drake has achieved many No. 1s on the Rap Streaming Songs list over several years. In this context, 2018 was his most fruitful year, as he won five new titles. 2022 and 2023 had four winners apiece.

Kendrick Lamar's response to Drake's Push Ups

Push Ups is Drake's answer to Kendrick Lamar's attack on him in the song Like That, which can be heard on the new album We Don't Trust You by Future and Metro Boomin. Right away, the song debuted at the top of multiple lists, including the Hot 100. Lamar immediately replied to Push Ups with his song, Euphoria, which is expected to hit Billboard rankings next week.

ALSO READ: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Hopes To Be A Mom Someday; Says Boyfriend Ken Would Make A Good Father

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Marita Pinto

A content writer with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media and two years of experience in Content Writing.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles