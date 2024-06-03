For years, Drake and Kendrick Lamar have not been on good terms, but in recent weeks, they have publicly intensified their conflict. It is now the lyrical battle of the titans of modern hip-hop: Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar. While working together on each other's records in the early phases of their careers, things between the young artists first appeared to be going well.

Kendrick Lamar VS Drake

Lamar's earth-shattering feature on Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You album on March 22 catalyzed the gradual transformation of friendly fire into a volcanic eruption. Their songs, which have all so far become hits on the Billboard charts, feature a lot of back-and-forth jabs between the musicians.

Lamar and Drake's feud helps Drake hit milestone

Drake's song Push Ups, which is a response to Kendrick Lamar's recent rekindling of the feud, makes its debut this week on rankings. This most recent song helped the Canadian rapper reach a very significant milestone, as it debuted at No. 1 on many charts and one list.

On the Rap Streaming Songs chart, Push Ups makes its debut at the top. This is Drake's most recent top spot on the list of American songs that are streamed the most and fall under the genre category of rap music. By now, Drake has amassed twenty No. 1 songs on the Rap Streaming Songs chart. That is undoubtedly one of the most astounding totals in history, and it might even set a record. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Drake has achieved many No. 1s on the Rap Streaming Songs list over several years. In this context, 2018 was his most fruitful year, as he won five new titles. 2022 and 2023 had four winners apiece.

Kendrick Lamar's response to Drake's Push Ups

Push Ups is Drake's answer to Kendrick Lamar's attack on him in the song Like That, which can be heard on the new album We Don't Trust You by Future and Metro Boomin. Right away, the song debuted at the top of multiple lists, including the Hot 100. Lamar immediately replied to Push Ups with his song, Euphoria, which is expected to hit Billboard rankings next week.

ALSO READ: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Hopes To Be A Mom Someday; Says Boyfriend Ken Would Make A Good Father