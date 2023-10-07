Drake's For All the Dogs album sparks speculation of shade aimed at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky? Find out why

Drake and Rihanna broke up about seven years ago, and fans believe that the rapper might not be entirely over their relationship. Drake's new album, For All the Dogs, released on October 2nd, has stirred discussions among fans, particularly about tracks like Fear of Heights, where they think there subtle jabs at his former girlfriend and her current partner, A$AP Rocky. This speculation comes years after Drake and Rihanna sparked dating rumors in 2009, had an on-and-off relationship, and eventually moved on. Rihanna mentioned in a 2018 Vogue interview that they no longer had a friendship but weren't enemies either.

Clues about Rihanna in Fear of Heights

In the introduction of "Fear of Heights," Drake repeatedly mentions the word "Anti," which is the title of Rihanna's 2016 Billboard 200 No. 1 album. He then addresses the perception that he's still hung up on his ex, seemingly taking a swipe at Rocky with the lyrics: "That man, he still with you, he can’t leave you/ Y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antilles." Notably, Barbados, Rihanna's home country and a frequent vacation destination for her, is situated in Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean.

More references in Virginia Beach and Another Late Night

On the track Virginia Beach, Drake's lyrics include, "Drawin’ conclusions like you got a Parsons degree or somethin’/ I coulda treated you better, that’s crazy." This references Rihanna, who has an honorary degree from the Parsons School of Design. Furthermore, in Another Late Night, Drake appears to take another shot at A$AP Rocky by rapping, "I ain’t Pretty Flacko," alluding to Rocky's nickname, and adding, "B—h this s–t get really Rocky."

Fan reactions to Drakes lyrics

Fans have reacted on X (formally Twitter) to all these disses about Rihanna, one said "Rihanna is now a happily married mother of TWO and drake is still throwing subs at her…" Another added, "Nah bro why was drake cooking Rihanna and asap like that on fear of heights." One fan said Rihanna has moved on "Rihanna ended her relationship with Drake years ago. Since then she’s started her own makeup line, had a family, and got nominated for an Oscar. I promise you she’s not worried about that man." Another said "So Drake saying ANTI a thousand times and I’m NOT supposed to think of Rihanna??(crying face emoji)"

