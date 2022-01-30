Drake's son Adonis shows off his perfect French speaking skills in an adorable video: Watch

When Adonis Graham began speaking French, he confused his father Drake. The 4-year-old was hanging out with his parents (and mum Sophie Brussaux, who could be seen in the background) while he contemplated how "big" he would be when he grow up.

Check out his video here:

“Are you going to be much bigger than me?” Adonis asked the Take Care rapper, 35. “Am I going to be much bigger than you? I don’t think so, you’re pretty tall,” Drake reasoned, before asking, “You think you’re going to be bigger than me?” He further said, 'You want I teach you how to speak en France?" He then said a few sentences in Romance to his father, who tried his hardest to imitate them. However, The One Dance rapper asked Adonis what he said after he finished speaking in French. Adonis explained, "I said, 'When you're older, you are all broken, and you're going to turn back into space." Drake laughed and asked "Is that really what you said or are you making stuff up?' and the two laughed heartily as the video ended.

The Degrassi alum captioned the video, “I been around the world thrice times I mean what I say…” The clip was a hit on his feed, racking up over two million videos in just a few hours.

As per Daily Mail, Drake's son Adonis is shared with Sophie Brussaux, a French artist. The couple was first seen together in January 2017, and Brussaux soon was pregnant with Adonis. Drake protected his son's privacy for a while, even refusing to release a photo of him until more than two years after he was born. He did, however, address having a son in the lyrics of his 2018 song, March 14.

