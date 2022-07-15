Drake's team denies rumours about the rapper's arrest in Sweden

Drake was not arrested in Sweden as claimed by rumours on social media. Speculations swirled on social media that the rapper was arrested by local police at a Stockholm nightclub. Although his team has now clarified the rumours and informed The Hollywood Reporter that the Grammy winner was in his hotel in the Swedish capital and that there had been no arrest.

While it has been confirmed by the rapper's team that he was in Sweden, the reason for his visit remains unknown. It was reported in a series of Instagram posts that the Canadian rapper landed at Sweden’s Arlanda airport on Wednesday and that he also visited Östermalm district of Stockholm and visited Ciccio’s restaurant. It's unclear though why speculations about his arrest took place on social media.

On the music front, Drake released his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind, last month and it debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. The rapper is also set to team up with the likes of Young Money reunion featuring Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, as well as appearances from Lil Baby and Chris Brown at the upcoming music festival in his hometown Toronto which kicks off later this month.

Drake recently also made a major announcement about his production deal as he shared the trailer of Amsterdam starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington and more and wrote on his Instagram post, "A lot of this actually happened. Amsterdam, a new film from David O. Russell, arrives in theatres November 2022. Executive produced by myself and @futuretheprince @dreamcrew." The film also features a cameo by Taylor Swift.

ALSO READ: Drake makes a surprise appearance alongside Backstreet Boys to perform I Want It That Way in Toronto; WATCH