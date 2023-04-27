Draven praises father Chester Bennington’s career; Says 'everything he made is special to me'

Draven opened up about how his father Chester Bennington, was a major influence on him even when he was trying to carve his own path in life.

Draven talks about his father Chester Bennington

Draven spoke about his father, Chester Bennington, the lead vocalist of the band Linkin Park. He mentioned that he loved all oh his dad’s work, “Everything he’s made is special to me for just the reason that it’s a part of him that’s still here.” Draven spoke about how he goes back to his dad’s music and videos when he misses him and said he is fortunate enough that so many videos of his father exist. He expressed his gratitude by explaining, “I’m so grateful for all of that footage because I know that not everybody has that chance to be able to look back on that many hours of somebody that they’ve lost before. I’m very grateful for that. Every piece means so much to me.”

When asked about how he wants people to remember his father, he said, “What he did and his creative outlet had such an impact on so many different people, and it was able to just save so many people. I think that is the number one thing that I want people to remember him for, and then also just the amount of good times.”

Draven says he wants to change the narrative

Draven also spoke about how he wanted to change the narrative, “I think that we focus too much sometimes on the very end of everything when there was his whole life and he had so many amazing things happen. The text messages that I get of people saying, “I was backstage and we had the best conversation with your dad and he was so sweet.” That’s the stuff that I want people to remember. I don’t want people to sit and focus on the end all the time.”

He continued, “Although I do think it’s a good conversation to have. I think it’s a necessary conversation to have, but shouldn’t be the thing we remember him as.”

