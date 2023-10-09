'Draw what you thought God looked like...': When Emma Watson revealed THIS was the moment she 'fell in love with' Tom Felton

No one imagined the on screen rivals who would be such amazing off screen friends as Emma Watson and Tom Felton have always been in headlines for their friendship. The Harry Potter costars have nearly started their career together and still have the same comradery. Tom, who portrayed Draco Malfoy, once detailed his feelings for the Hermione Granger actor and said that he always had a secret love for Emma. Also, the actress once revealed how she fell “in love” with Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton while they were shooting for the movie franchise.

Emma Watson recalls the moment when she fell in love with Harry Potter co-star

The Harry Potter movie franchise has been one of the favourite fantasy series of all time. The fans of the beloved series still hope for a reunion of its character but that won’t be happening anytime soon. However, Hermione actor once revealed how she fell for his co-star. In a conversation with Variety , Emma Watson said, “The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it — I just fell in love with him.”

In the past, the cast has shared so many heartwarming, nostalgia-ridden stories, and fans absolutely loved it. However, they lost their mind after Emma revealed when and how she “fell in love” with co-star Tom on the Harry Potter set. She also revealed that used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet. “It was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day. He was three years above me and so for him, he was like, ‘you’re like my little sister,’” added the actress.

Tom Felton got protective over his Harry Potter co-star

The rumours of the Harry Potter co stars being more than friends have always made the buzz. However, they have always remained the best of pals. Despite the rumours at the time, nothing romantic ever happened between the two as Tom Felton became very protective over her. “Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship,” added the actor.

