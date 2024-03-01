Drea De Matteo Claims OnlyFans Saved Her Family; Actress Says She Did What Any Good Mother Would

Drea de Matteo opened up about the tough times that her family had to face. She revealed that she created an OnlyFans account, which helped her collect money. In an interview with Daily Mail, Matteo shared that she was living with her mother, who has dementia, a house that was flooded, and unpaid mortgage bills with no money in the bank. She said that with the subscription platform, the effect was immediate, as she could pay her real estate agent within five minutes of posting pictures on the adult site.

Drea also revealed that because she wasn't vaccinated post-COVID, her chances of getting roles in Hollywood declined. This was also the reason she turned to OnlyFans.

What Did Drea De Matteo Say About People Condemning Her Over The Pictures?

In her interview, Drea said, "It saved us. OnlyFans saved my life, 100 percent. I can't believe I'm saying that, but it really did save us. Anybody who wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids."

She added, "They put me into foreclosure, and my house had flooded, so I was trying to sell the house quickly... before they took it. At the same time, I lost my mom, and my other mom, who has dementia, had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn't know which way was up. I kept putting more pictures up. I was like, holy sh-t. In five minutes, I was able to pay back [the real estate company] who kept the sale of my house."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'He Felt Shame': Chynna Phillips Claims Dad John Phillips 'Blindsided' Her On the Eve Of Wedding With Billy Baldwin

Drea De Matteo’s Work Life

Drea de Matteo stepped into Hollywood in the ’90s but grew to fame in 2004 when she played Joey Tribbiani’s sister, Gina, in the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. spin-off Joey. The actress soon landed her breakthrough role as Adriana in the series The Sopranos, for which she won an Emmy in 2004 in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

She played multiple characters in TV shows like Sons of Anarchy, Desperate Housewives, Dark Places, and Shades of Blue, among others, in the following years. De Matteo announced the creation of an Only Fans account in August 2022, which went live in 2023.

ALSO READ: Is Justin-Hailey Bieber's Relationship In Trouble? Duo Makes Quick Visit To Church As Stephen Baldwin Calls For Prayers For Couple