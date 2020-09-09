  1. Home
Dream actor Park Seo Joon presents a classy look to replicate on casual Fridays; See Photo

Dream actor Park Seo Joon had been MIA on social media for a couple of weeks now. But he returned with style today and bowled us over.
Dream actor Park Seo Joon presents a classy look to replicate on casual Fridays; See Photo
It had been a mundane Wednesday at work until Park Seo Joon turned up on our Instagram timeline. Having been MIA on the social media platform for almost 20 days now, the actor took us by surprise when he decided to drop a stylish photo and take our breaths away. The actor, who was last seen in Itaewon Class, has been busy with his upcoming movie. While we surely miss him, he did give us a treat in the form of the new photo. 

The What's Wrong with Secretary Kim actor looked hawt when he posed out in the open. The handsome actor stepped out wearing a pair of formal pants which he matched with a black turtleneck. Now that's an ensemble we wouldn't mind wearing to work (whenever we head back to the office, sigh!) Anyway, Park Seo Joon also had us sharing the post with our crushes, hoping that they would get a hint and upgrade their style game. 

On the work front, PSJ will soon be seen in Dream. The actor stars opposite IU in the upcoming drama. Park Seo Joon essays the role of the football team's coach training the group for the international soccer event called Homeless World Cup. Following which, the actor has been roped in to for disaster thriller Concrete Utopia. The actor stars opposite Strong Girl Bong Soon star Park Bo Young and Inside Men star Lee Byung Hun. Read more about it here: Park Seo Joon's next film post Dream CONFIRMED; To star with Park Bo Young & Lee Byung Hun in Concrete Utopia

